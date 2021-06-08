Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrates her birthday on Tuesday. She was in for a surprise when the cast and crew of the dance reality show Super Dancer: Chapter 4 organised a surprise bash for her. Shilpa is a judge on the show. Shilpa Shetty Kundra Birthday: Traditional Silhouettes With Contemporary Twist, That’s How She Likes Her Every Outfit (View Pics).

"It felt so nice to see this sweet gesture from everyone present on the set. Super Dancer is my extended family, and there is this unseen bond that ties us. I am glad I could celebrate my birthday with the entire team," Shilpa told IANS. Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty Recreate ‘Dhadkan’ Magic on the Stage of Super Dancer 4 (Watch Video).

"Little moments like these is what one treasures in life, and I count my blessing each day," she added, about her experience on the show that airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

