Super Dancer Chapter 5 continues to offer more than just dance—it’s delivering unforgettable stories of courage and kindness. In the upcoming emotional episode, contestant Apsara leaves everyone teary-eyed with her beautiful tribute to her father, a rickshaw driver who works tirelessly to support her dreams. ‘Super Dancer Chapter 5’: Geeta Kapur Claims Govinda Will Fall in Love With Contestant Somansh Dangwal Aka Sensational Somansh.

Shilpa Shetty Gives ‘Seedi’ Salute to Apsara’s Emotional Act

Despite his busy schedule, Apsara’s father made it to the show to watch his daughter perform live, something he rarely gets to do. Her heartfelt act touched everyone, including the judges. Shilpa Shetty, moved by the performance, gave her iconic ‘seedi’ salute, a gesture reserved for truly standout acts.

Paritosh Tripathi Sponsors Apsara’s Dance Training for a Year

But what followed next turned the moment into something life-changing. When Apsara’s father shared the challenges, he faces in managing her training expenses, host Paritosh Tripathi, fondly known as Mamaji, stepped up and said, “Ek poore saal ki fees hamare taraf se,” (I will take care of her entire year's fees pledging to sponsor her dance classes for a year). ‘Super Dancer Chapter 5': Shilpa Shetty Gets Emotional As Contestant Namish Gohil Reminds Her of Son Viaan During Mother-Son Special Performance (Watch Promo)

Watch Promo of ‘Super Dancer Chapter 5':

Shilpa Shetty To Sponsor Apsara’s Education

Inspired by his gesture, Shilpa Shetty added, “Aapne mujhe bhi inspire kardiya. Ek se bhale do. Aapne ek saal ka kiya, dasvi tak mein karungi. Apsara jo padhai karna chahti hai, woh zimmedari meri” (You’ve inspired me too. Two are better than one. You’ve committed for one year, I’ll take care till class 10. Apsara’s education whatever she wants to study is now my responsibility). ‘Super Dancer’: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Reveals the Novelty Behind New Season of Dance Reality Show.

‘Super Dancer’ Becomes a Life-Changing Platform

This touching moment shows just how powerful a platform like Super Dancer can be not just for showcasing talent, but also changing lives. Don’t miss this heartwarming episode of Super Dancer Chapter 5, airing this Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV.

