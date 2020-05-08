TV Actor Arun Mandola on How COVID-19 Lockdown Has Made Him Self-Dependent

TV Actor Arun Mandola (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Arun Mandola says the lockdown has made him self-dependent. "I used to wonder how foreigners work like -- they wash utensils, they clean their houses, cook. This is how our lives have also become after the lockdown. Actually, the coronavirus lockdown has made me more punctual and more hardworking. Now, I am self-dependent. I am washing utensils, cleaning my house. I am doing everything without complaints. Now, I am more understanding to other people and have become more sensitive towards society. I also talk to my family every day and strengthen my relationship with them," he said. Shivin Narang Returns Home After Hand Surgery, Beyhadh 2 Actor Thanks Doctors and Healthcare Staff (View Pic)

He also keeps himself entertained. Arun, who played Lakshman in the shows "Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman" and "Vighnaharta Ganesh", said watching "Ramayan" on the screen once again reminds him of his childhood days. "Old television shows are back today because of the lockdown and I feel that these old shows like 'Ramayan' or other TV shows remind me of my past. I remember when I was a child, 'Shaktiman', 'Ramayan', 'Chandrakanta', 'Shriman Shrimati', 'Hum Paanch'; these types of shows would come. People used to vanish from the streets when these shows were on," he recalled. Ramayan Actor Arvind Trivedi Rubbishes His Death Rumours With a Callback To His Character Raavan.

"Because of the lockdown again, people are watching these shows and the roads are silent. So this reminds me of my childhood. I feel these are my golden days. Somewhere we all are facing difficulties but I am positive and I see positivity behind this," he added. However, he has plans in place for once the lockdown is over. "I want to go to the temple and I want to thank God that I am alive. The second thing that I will do is go home and spend time with my family," he said.

Meanwhile, the actor is making sure to make the most of his time at home. "During these quarantine days, my focus is to learn things and make future plans and strategies. I work-out, pray, clean the house and watch motivational videos," he said.