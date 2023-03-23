Bheed is the upcoming movie that is set during the events of 2020 COVID-19 lockdown in India. This is the first time that Rajkummar Rao and Anubhav Sinha have collaborated for a film. It will showcase the crisis that shook the nation during the time of lockdown. The story of this film is penned by Anubhav Sinha, Saumya Tiwari and Sonali Jain. About the film, the lead actor told PTI, “The second wave was heartbreaking but India managed to tackle the challenges even as the system in some of the European countries collapsed. There were so many people who wanted to go home, they were stuck… Bheed encapsulates their tale.” Bheed: Anubhav Sinha Talk About His Upcoming Film, Says ‘Such Movies Are Difficult to Make’.

Bheed is produced under the banner of Benaras Media Works. Ahead of its release in theatres, take a look at some of its key details.

Cast – Bheed stars Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, Ashutosh Rana, Kritika Kamra among others.

Plot – The synopsis of the film reads, “Bheed is an account of the largest migration in India after the partition in 1947 which happened during the lockdown of 2020. It tells the story of how several characters in the film deal with the lockdown and migrate to a place they feel safe at.”

Watch The Trailer Of Bheed Below:

Release Date – Bheed is all set to be released in theatres on March 24.

Review – The review of Anubhav Sinha’s film is not out yet. LatestLY will post the update as soon as the reviews of Bheed are shared.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2023 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).