Author Twinkle Khanna gave a sprinkle of fun Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle trailer launch, saying that she and her co-host Kajol behaved like telemarketers—making "cold calls," and whoever agreed ended up on their show.

During the the trailer launch event, Kajol said: “You take this and you know put a female gaze on it and there's like we see you doing this and I was like yeah actually even I see myself doing it and you know I think universally we all were like oh god the only person that we can see you know who will be able to give us the sarcasm and the unfiltered things that we want to say but never do would be Twinkle.

Watch ‘Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle’ Trailer:

Kajol added: “And that's how it all came together of course we've known each other for a while but no we've never collaborated on anything so yeah it was great fun and the BTS is way more fun I just want to tell you that.”

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle will feature some of Bollywood’s biggest stars as guests, including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Chunky Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and many more

Talking about the guests, Twinkle said at the launch: “And you said that we called our friends who say these are friends they're not. I mean we behave like insurance agents and telemarketers. We made cold calls to whoever said yes we got them on our show."

The trailer offers a peek into the world, minds, and hearts of their favorite celebrities—brimming with inside jokes, cherished memories, career-defining milestones, and, of course, a dash of spicy linkups and rumors, much to the audience’s delight.

Taking on the reins of a host for the very first time, Kajol said in a statement: “Twinkle and I go way back, and whenever we get talking, it’s delightful chaos—the most fun kind you can imagine! That’s really where the idea of this talk show came from. It’s us doing what we love most while catching up with friends from the industry the audience is always curious about.”

She said that the two personalities have turned the “traditional talk-show format on its head—no single host, no formulaic questions, and definitely no safe, rehearsed answers.”

“On Two Much, it’s unapologetic and unfiltered—filled with laughter and real conversations we hope audiences across generations will connect with and enjoy.”

Twinkle added that she has always believed the best conversations are honest and laced with humor—and that’s exactly the heart of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle.

"This isn't about rehearsed answers or picture-perfect moments, but about spontaneity, authenticity, and a healthy dose of mischief. We ask the questions we know everyone wants answers to, and in return, see even the most guarded personalities let their walls down."

“For Kajol and me, it feels like catching up with friends, but for audiences, it’s a chance to see their favorite stars in a way that feels refreshingly real and unexpectedly fun.”

The show will air on Prime Video from September 25.

