Bollywood divas Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, two of the sassiest ladies in the Hindi entertainment world, are teaming up for the first time for a new celebrity talk show titled Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle. The Amazon Prime Video series promises a refreshing take on celebrity interviews and will feature some of the biggest names from B-Town, including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Govinda, Chunky Panday, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, and Kriti Sanon, among others. ‘Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle’: Prime Video Talk Show Premieres on September 25 With Star-Studded Guests (View Poster).

‘Two Much’ Teaser Promises Fun and Chaos

A trailer for Two Much was shared by the makers on Monday (September 15). The promo starts with Twinke Khanna saying, "A show where mouths run faster than filters." Kajol adds, "And we'll be right there laughing, gasping and judging." She later asks guest Salman Khan how he would market their show, to which the Bollywood superstar answers, "Twinkle, twinkle - little stars," pointing at him and Aamir Khan, leaving our hosts laughing their hearts out.

Twinkle Khanna and Kajol Promise Unlimited Laughter and Unfiltered Banter

The trailer also gives us a glimpse of other big Bollywood stars who will be gracing the show, including Govinda, Alia Bhatt, Chunky Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and many more. Alia and Varun will appear together, while Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor will share the couch. The 90s star Govinda is also seen sharing some hearty laughs with the hosts.

In another moment, Vicky Kaushal admits to Twinkle Khanna that he finds her a little intimidating. To this, Mrs Funnybones responds in her trademark witty style, “Hum toh sirf tumhe, kaccha chaba denge.”

Watch the Trailer of ‘Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’

Kajol All Set for Her Hosting Debut

Kajol, who turns a host for the very first time with Two Much, said, "Twinkel and I go way back, and whenever we get talking, it's delightful chaos, the most fun kind you can imagine! That's really where the idea of this show came from. It's us doing what we live the most while catching up with friends from the industry, the audience is always curious about." ‘Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle’: ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Duo Salman Khan and Aamir Khan To Appear Together on Twinkle Khanna and Kajol’s Upcoming Talk Show? Here’s What We Know.

‘Two Much’ Premiere

Twinkle Khanna and Kajol's Two Much will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 25, 2025. The show guarantees candid moments, humour and unexpected surprises with some of the biggest names in Bollywood.

