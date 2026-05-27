Vishal Dadlani REMOVED From ‘Indian Idol 16’ Over Political Remark? Here’s How Singer-Composer Reacted to Viral Rumours

Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani has dismissed viral social media claims suggesting he was terminated from his role as a judge on the reality show Indian Idol 16. The rumours surfaced online following Dadlani's recent public commentary regarding the handling of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) paper leak controversy, during which he criticised government accountability. Dadlani clarified his status directly from the production sets, confirming that he remains an active part of the television program. NEET-UG 2026 Exam Paper Leak: Supreme Court Says NTA Hasn’t Learned Its Lesson; Issues Notice on Pleas To Bring Wide Changes in Testing Body.

Vishal Dadlani Laughs Off ‘Indian Idol 16’ Firing Rumours

The speculation intensified after several social media pages alleged that the show's producers had severed ties with Dadlani over his political remarks. Responding to the viral reports, Dadlani uploaded a video on his official Instagram account directly from the Indian Idol set. In the video, the composer initially feigned crying before laughing at the camera and stating, "Here I am, baby!"

Vishal Dadlani Removed from ‘Indian Idol 16’ After NEET-UG 2026Paper Leak Criticism?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani)

Alongside the video, Dadlani posted a caption warning his followers against online misinformation. "Remember not to trust anything you see online. There's a whole lot of manipulation going on. Keep fighting the good fight, and saying what needs to be said," he wrote.

What Did Vishal Dadlani Do?

The initial controversy stems from a video Dadlani posted concerning the ongoing NEET-UG examination leaks. In that video, the musician expressed solidarity with the affected students and criticised the recurring nature of paper leaks in the country. Dadlani questioned the lack of accountability among administrative bodies and criticized remarks from officials downplaying the issue. He urged citizens to vote for educated and responsible representatives, advising voters to look past caste and religious lines when electing leaders.

Following his statements, online platforms saw a mix of public reactions. While some users applauded Dadlani for using his platform to address administrative flaws, others called for a boycott of the show, leading to the false reports of his termination. Television networks and production houses frequently face public pressure regarding the political stances of their talent. Vishal Dadlani Faces Boycott Calls After Viral Meeting With Pak Journalist Safina Khan, Netizens Demand His Removal From ‘Indian Idol 16’.

However, neither Sony Entertainment Television nor the producers of Indian Idol have issued any statements indicating changes to the judges' panel, and Dadlani’s ongoing presence on the set confirms the firing claims were unfounded.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).