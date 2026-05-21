‘Vought Rising’ Teaser Featuring Soldier Boy and Stormfront Leaks Online After ‘The Boys’ Series Finale Screening in Theatres (Watch Video)

An exclusive teaser trailer for the upcoming prequel series Vought Rising has leaked online following advanced theatrical screenings of The Boys series finale. The sneak peek was attached to special big-screen showings of the final episode hosted for fans and press in Los Angeles ahead of its streaming release on Prime Video. The leak has quickly gone viral across social media platforms, offering the first official footage of the highly anticipated 1950s-set spin-off. ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 8 X Review: Homelander vs Billy Butcher Showdown Falls Flat, Fans Slam Overly Predictable and Weak Finale Arc.

‘Vought Rising’ First Look Leaked?

The leaked video, which appeared on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit shortly after the theatrical event concluded, confirms that Amazon Prime Video is moving forward with expanding its superhero franchise. Filming on the prequel reportedly wrapped earlier this year under the direction of showrunner Eric Kripke.

Watch Viral Leaked Glimpse of ‘Vought Rising’ Teaser

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While the studio has not yet officially published the teaser to its public channels, the high-quality audience recordings confirm that the project is slated for a 2027 release window. The series is being billed as a gritty, noir-style murder mystery exploring the early corporate corruption of Vought International and the origins of Compound V.

What is Shown in the ‘Vought Rising’ Teaser

The leaked footage opens with a retro, stylised voiceover proclaiming, "God blessed us with these extraordinary heroes," set against a backdrop of early Vought corporate propaganda and vintage laboratory imagery. The centrepiece of the teaser is the return of Jensen Ackles as a younger version of Soldier Boy. Unlike the cynical, violent antagonist depicted in The Boys, this mid-century version of the character appears notably more idealistic, hopeful, and eager to serve as a patriotic symbol.

The preview also features a brief appearance by Aya Cash, reprising her role as Stormfront, who, during this era operates under her original name, Clara Vought. Additionally, the trailer introduces several new Supes from that era, including members of Soldier Boy’s original squad, such as Bombsight (played by Mason Dye), Torpedo (Will Hochman), and Private Angel (Elizabeth Posey).

‘The Boys’ Series Finale

The theatrical screening marks the conclusion of The Boys, which wrapped its five-season run on Prime Video with a dramatic and bloody final showdown between Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Homelander (Antony Starr). The series finale brought structural closure to the franchise's flagship narrative, resolving the central conflict with the deaths of both primary characters and confirming long-running fan theories. 'The Boys' Ends: Cast Members on the Spinoff, Craziest Stunts.

The final episodes also featured high stakes, including the previous deaths of central characters such as A-Train, Frenchie, and Firecracker. While the main storyline has concluded and the companion series Gen V was recently cancelled after two seasons, Vought Rising will serve as the primary vehicle to sustain the franchise. According to creative producers, the prequel is designed as a standalone narrative that will not require viewers to have watched the original five seasons of The Boys to follow its plot.

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