‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 8 X Review: Homelander vs Billy Butcher Showdown Falls Flat, Fans Slam Overly Predictable and Weak Finale Arc

The long-awaited series finale of The Boys dropped on Amazon Prime Video on May 20, 2026, bringing five seasons of the gritty superhero satire to an end. Titled "Blood and Bone," the final episode promised a definitive conclusion to the years-long war between Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Homelander (Antony Starr). However, early viewer data and immediate audience reactions on social media platform X indicate that the highly anticipated conclusion has polarised its fanbase. 'The Boys' Ends: Cast Members on the Spinoff, Craziest Stunts.

What Happens in ‘The Boys’ Series Finale Episode?

The finale picks up in the immediate aftermath of Episode 7, following the death of Frenchie. With Homelander tightening his authoritarian grip on the White House and declaring his godhood on live television, the remaining members of the Boys launch a final, desperate infiltration of the Oval Office. The climax centres on a high-stakes confrontation involving Butcher, Kimiko, and Ryan against an increasingly unhinged Homelander.

Utilising a new power upgrade, Kimiko manages to strip Homelander of his superhuman abilities. This allows a powerless Homelander to be brutally executed by Butcher with a crowbar. The story concludes with a final tragic twist as Hughie is forced to fatally shoot Butcher to prevent the release of a deadly anti-Supe virus, leaving the surviving characters to go their separate ways.

Fans React to ‘The Boys’ Series Finale Episode

Following the episode's release, fans took to X to share their thoughts, creating a highly divided discourse. While some viewers praised the comic-accurate brutality of Homelander's demise, calling the image of Butcher standing over the corpse "absolute cinema" the overriding sentiment among a large portion of the audience leaned toward disappointment.

A significant number of posts criticised the pacing of the final season, with several users describing the finale as "rushed." Discontent was largely aimed at the abrupt nature of Butcher's ultimate heel turn and the narrative logistics that allowed most of the main characters to survive five seasons of conflict against omnipotent adversaries. Comments ranged from calling the final chapter a "total disappointment" to more moderate takes, labelling it as an "alright" but flawed conclusion to a five-year journey.

‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 8 X Review

3 reasons why The Boys Season 5 failed 1. Rushed ending:- Years of buildup but the finale wrapped major storylines way too fast, making big moments feel forced instead of earned. 2. Wasted character arcs:- Several fan-favorite characters got disappointing payoffs, with… pic.twitter.com/0NbZYlZt1z — Marvel Mania (@Sksj002) May 20, 2026

Worst Rated Episode Of the Entire Show

‘THE BOYS’ the season 5 finale titled ‘BLOOD AND BONE’ debuts with a 6.8/10 rating on IMDB. • Now considered the worst rated episode of the entire show. 🦸#TheBoys #TheBoysSeason5 #PrimeVideo #Homelander pic.twitter.com/cnLBvvfxoo — Movie.Takes (@Takes2Movie) May 21, 2026

Even Billy Butchers Funeral Was Show As a Joke

The Boys season finale review : > Worst among all the 5 seasons. > Frenchie funeral was shown as a joke. > Fight of Butcher, Kimiko and Homelander should have been iconic and legendary. > Homelander failed to escape the room despite taking the V1 in the previous episode. >… pic.twitter.com/ODVT6KJ7tl — 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 (@ImHydro45) May 21, 2026

The Send-Off Just Didn't Feel Right

Series: #TheBoys Season 5 Review 🍿 Episodes 🎥: 8 (1Hr each) Platform 📺: Prime - One of my favourite web series finally came to an end.. It was one of the weirdest and craziest action packed fun rides in every season..⭐ - Homelander and Butcher will remain iconic web series… pic.twitter.com/PwIncazke9 — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) May 20, 2026

‘The Boys’ Finale Worse Than ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale?

Which show’s final season is worse? For me: The Boys Season 5 >>> Game of Thrones Season 8 💩💩 pic.twitter.com/IknbvD7KSV — Zero Civic Sense (@IndianDehaat) May 21, 2026

Despite the mixed reception to its final chapter, The Boys leaves behind a significant legacy as one of streaming television's most successful and culturally resonant properties. Over its five-season run, the series served as a sharp, unapologetic critique of corporate media and celebrity culture, revitalising the superhero genre by offering a dark antidote to traditional comic book narratives. ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 8 Release Date: When and Where To Watch Karl Urban and Antony Starr’s Superhero Series Finale.

While the finale may not have delivered the perfect landing for all viewers, the performances of Urban and Starr remain widely celebrated, solidifying the show's place as a definitive piece of modern pop culture.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 11:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).