Veteran Bengali Actor Tamal Ray Chowdhury Dies at 80; Celebs Pay Tribute (View Posts)

Veteran Bengali actor Tamal Ray Chowdhury, a familiar face across Bengali theatre, television and cinema for decades, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2026, at the age of 80. The West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum confirmed his demise, stating that the actor suffered a stroke and passed away peacefully in his sleep at his South Kolkata residence around 3:30 AM. His passing has sent a wave of sorrow through the Bengali entertainment fraternity, with colleagues and admirers mourning the loss of a versatile talent. Joy Banerjee Dies: Bengali Actor and BJP Leader Passes Away at 62 After Battling Pneumonia.

West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum Posts Tribute to Tamal Ray Chowdhury - See Post:

Who Was Tamal Ray Chowdhury?

Tamal Ray Chowdhury's illustrious career spanned over six decades, beginning with professional theatre in 1962. He seamlessly transitioned between stage, small screen, and big screen, earning acclaim for his nuanced performances. According to reports, he was particularly noted for his impactful supporting and often negative roles in numerous commercial and critically acclaimed films. His extensive filmography includes popular titles such as Challenge, Le Halua Le, Bindass, Jaatishwar, Amazon Obhijaan and Chander Pahar. His last cinematic appearance was in Tathagata Mukherjee's film Bhotbhoti. Mishti Mukherjee, Bengali Actress, Dies Due to Kidney Failure.

Tamal Ray Chowdhury Health Issues

In recent years, Tamal Ray Chowdhury had largely stepped away from the demanding schedule of the entertainment industry due to age-related health complications. Reports indicate he had a pacemaker implanted and had openly discussed his declining health in previous interviews, which limited his ability to undertake new projects, particularly those requiring extensive travel. Despite his reduced public appearances, his contributions to Bengali performing arts remained significant.

Actors Pay Tribute to Tamal Ray Chowdhury

Tributes have poured in from across the industry, reflecting the deep respect and affection held for the veteran actor. According to Telegraph India, National Award-winning actress Sudipta Chakraborty expressed her grief on social media, recalling his warm personality. Actor-politician Debdut Ghosh also paid homage, remembering Ray Chowdhury as a "wonderful and warm person" who cherished long conversations and was always supportive of his junior colleagues. His ability to connect with people and his generosity were frequently highlighted in these heartfelt messages.

Debdut Ghosh Pays Tribute to Tamal Ray Chowdhury - See Post:

Debdut Ghosh's tribute to Tamal Ray Chowdhury (Photo Credit: @debdut.ghosh.12/Facebook)

Tamal Ray Chowdhury Funeral Details

Tamal Ray Chowdhury's body was brought to Technicians' Studio at 4 PM on Monday for colleagues and admirers to pay their final respects, before his last rites are performed at Keoratala Crematorium.

Tamal Ray Chowdhury's demise marks the end of an era for Bengali cinema and theatre, leaving behind a rich legacy of memorable performances and a profound impact on the cultural landscape of West Bengal. He will be remembered for his dedication, versatility and the warmth he brought to both his craft and his relationships within the industry.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 09:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).