Bengali actress Mishti Mukherjee has died. In 2020, we have lost another artist whom many loved and adored. She began her career with the film, Life Ki Toh Lag Gayi. A statement from her rep reads, "Actress Mishti Mukherjee who marked her brilliance in many films & Music Videos with her ace acting is no more. Due to keto diet, her kidney failed in Bangalore and she breathed her last on Friday night, the actress suffered a lot of pain. Unforgettable and unfortunate loss. May her soul rest in peace. She is survived by her parents and brother." She was cremated on Saturday. Thennarasu, Tamil Actor, Dies By Suicide Over Family Dispute.

Mishti's close friend, Raju Kariya, has expressed grief, as per a report. He said, "Mishti and I were friends for 10 years. We recently met at a party and she had told me that we'll do something big once 2020 ends." Akshat Utkarsh, Bollywood Actor From Bihar Dies in Mumbai, Family Claims It’s a Murder.

Mishti's life was not without its fair share of controversies. From landing in legal trouble when her father and brother were arrested for selling obscene CDs. However, the actress has strongly denied these allegations on her family.

In 2020, we have seen the demise of actors lie Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.

