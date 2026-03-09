Who Is Aditi Hundia? Meet Ishan Kishan’s Rumoured Model Girlfriend

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and his long-term partner, Aditi Hundia, recently made headlines following India’s historic victory in the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. While the couple has been linked for several years, their joint appearance on the field at the Narendra Modi Stadium has solidified their status in the public eye. Hundia, a successful model and entrepreneur, has been a constant presence in the stands, supporting Kishan throughout his international and IPL career. Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya’s On-Field Dance With Their Girlfriends Aditi Hundia and Mahieka Sharma After ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph Goes Viral – WATCH.

Who Is Aditi Hundia?

Aditi Hundia is a prominent Indian model and social media influencer hailing from Jaipur, Rajasthan. Born on January 15, 1997, she rose to national fame through the Indian pageantry circuit. Beyond her career in glamour, she is also an entrepreneur, having founded her own fashion label, Label Aditi Hundia. She has built a significant digital presence, with nearly 350,000 followers on Instagram, where she shares her professional work and glimpses of her personal life.

Aditi Hundia’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Hundia (@aditihundia)

Aditi Hundia’s Education Background

Hundia completed her primary and secondary schooling at the India International School (IIS) in Jaipur. She later pursued higher education at St Xavier’s College, Jaipur, where she earned a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree. Despite her academic background in business, her interest in the fashion industry led her to begin modelling during her college years.

Early career

Hundia’s professional journey began with the Elite Miss Rajasthan pageant in 2016, where she finished as the first runner-up. Her success continued as she became a finalist in Femina Miss India 2017. In 2018, she achieved significant milestones by winning the Miss Diva Supranational and Miss Diva Universe titles. These accolades transitioned her into a sought-after face for fashion campaigns and music videos, including appearances in Armaan Malik’s "Tootey Khaab" and Suryaveer’s "Pehla Wargi".

How Ishana Kishan and Aditi Hundia Met

Reports suggest that Ishan Kishan and Aditi Hundia first met around the 2019 IPL season. Hundia first caught the attention of cricket fans when she was spotted cheering for Kishan during Mumbai Indians matches, often being labelled by social media users as the "mystery girl" in the stands.

Ishan Kishan With Aditi Hundia After India’s 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup Victory

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shine. (@aditihundiashines)

The relationship remained a subject of speculation for years until February 2026, when Kishan’s grandfather, Anurag Pandey, publicly confirmed their bond in an interview, stating the family’s support for the couple.

India's ICC Men's 2026 T20 World Cup Victory

The couple’s relationship reached a new level of public visibility during the 2026 T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad. Following India’s 96-run victory over New Zealand on March 8, 2026, Hundia joined Kishan on the field to celebrate the triumph. Ishan Kishan To Marry Girlfriend Aditi Hundia? Cricketer’s Mother Reacts to Buzz After His Grandfather’s Confirmation (Watch Video).

Viral footage captured the duo dancing and celebrating alongside teammates, marking one of the most talked-about off-field moments of the tournament. While wedding rumours have intensified following the family's public nod, the couple continues to focus on their respective professional careers.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 01:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).