Amid a surge of social media speculation regarding the personal life of Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan, his mother, Suchitra Devi, has clarified that the star wicketkeeper-batter is currently focused solely on his professional career. The statement comes after comments from Kishan’s grandfather sparked widespread rumours of an impending wedding to model Aditi Hundia. Who Is Aditi Hundia? All About Model and Ishan Kishan’s Girlfriend As Cricketer’s Grandfather Confirms Their Relationship.

The buzz intensified during the ongoing 2026 T20 World Cup, where Kishan has been in standout form, most recently scoring a match-winning 77 against Pakistan. While fans celebrated his on-field success, headlines shifted toward his personal life after his grandfather, Anurag Pandey, publicly acknowledged Kishan’s relationship with Hundia and expressed the family's blessing for a potential union.

Ishaan Kishan’s Mother Reveals if Cricketer Has Marriage Plans Anytime Soon

Speaking to IANS, Suchitra Devi sought to temper the excitement, emphasising that her son is not yet at an age where marriage is a primary consideration. She noted that the family’s priority remains Kishan’s contribution to the national team.

"Shaadi nahi abhi khel ka samay hai. Ishan ki umar hi kya hui hai ki shadi ki baat kare. Shadi ki koi baat nahi hai. Dadaji thoda old hoh gaye hai. Budhe logo ko thoda excitement rehta hi hai. Social media pe aate rehta hai, unko rehta hai excitement lekin aise koi baat nai hai," she told IANS.

(It is not the time for marriage, but for playing. Ishan is not yet of an age to talk about marriage. There is no talk of a wedding. Grandfather has grown a bit old, and elderly people often get excited. Things keep appearing on social media, and he gets excited by them, but there is no such matter.)

Watch Ishan Kishan’s Mother Suchitra Devi’s Interview With IANS:

Patna, Bihar: On India beating Pakistan by 61 runs in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match, Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan's mother, Suchitra Devi says, "Many congratulations to the Indian cricket team on their victory. Heartfelt congratulations to the entire team for such a… pic.twitter.com/luxVYzbd7H — IANS (@ians_india) February 15, 2026

Origins of the Speculation

The rumours gained traction earlier this week when Anurag Pandey spoke to reporters in Bihar. He confirmed that the family was aware of Ishan’s relationship with the Jaipur-based model, stating, "We are ready to accept whoever Ishan Kishan wants to marry. Aditi is his girlfriend... she is a model. One should accept what makes children happy."

Aditi Hundia, a former Femina Miss India 2017 finalist and Miss Diva 2018 winner, has been a familiar face in the stands during the Indian Premier League (IPL) and international matches. Although the pair has been linked for several years, this marked the first time a family member had openly commented on the relationship.

Focus Remains on the T20 World Cup

Despite the off-field chatter, Ishan Kishan remains a pivotal figure in India’s T20 World Cup campaign. After a period away from the national T20I squad, Kishan earned his spot back through a prolific domestic season, leading Jharkhand to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title. Ishan Kishan and 'Alva Bains' Pics From Indian Dressing Room After India's T20 World Cup Victory Over Pakistan: Real or AI? Fact Check.

Team management and fans alike are looking to the young opener to maintain his aggressive form as India progresses through the tournament. For now, it appears the only "partnership" the Kishan family is focused on is the one at the top of the batting order.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2026 03:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).