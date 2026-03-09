Following India’s historic victory in the 2026 T20 World Cup final on Sunday, star cricketers Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan were seen celebrating on the field in a series of viral videos. The duo, joined by their respective partners Mahieka Sharma and Aditi Hundia, took to the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium to celebrate India's third T20 title. Ishan Kishan Played T20 World Cup 2026 Final Despite Cousin Sister's Death in Car Accident.

Historic Night For Team India in Ahmedabad

India secured a dominant 96-run victory over New Zealand, becoming the first team in history to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title. Chasing India’s record-breaking total of 255/5, the Black Caps were bundled out for 159.

As the final wicket fell, the stadium erupted, and the players began a lap of honour. However, it was the post-match celebrations involving the players' families and partners that quickly captured the attention of fans online.

Ishan Kishan-Aditi Hundia, Hardik Pandya-Mahieka Sharma’s Candid Celebrations on the Pitch

Videos circulating on social media show Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan engaging in a spirited dance. Hardik was joined by Indian supermodel Mahieka Sharma, while Ishan celebrated alongside long-time girlfriend and former Miss India finalist Aditi Hundia.

In one widely shared clip, Ishan Kishan is seen draped in the Indian tricolour, performing a celebratory Bhangra with Hardik, while Mahieka and Aditi cheer and dance alongside them. The atmosphere was one of visible relief and joy, marking a triumphant end to a high-pressure tournament.

Hardik Pandya-Mahieka Sharma, Ishan Kishan-Aditi Hundia Dance Together After Winning T20 World Cup 2026

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Personal Milestones Amidst Professional Success

The public celebration comes at a time of high visibility for both players' personal lives. Hardik Pandya, who credited Mahieka Sharma as his "lucky charm" in a post-match interview, has been frequently spotted with the model since late 2025.

Similarly, Ishan Kishan’s relationship with Aditi Hundia was recently brought into the spotlight after his grandfather publicly confirmed their status in February. Both athletes played pivotal roles in India’s campaign, with Kishan smashing a quickfire 54 in the final to help set the winning target.

A New Era for Indian Cricket

The victory in Ahmedabad not only cements India's dominance in the shortest format but also marks a redemptive moment at the same venue where they suffered a heartbreaking loss in the 2023 ODI World Cup final. India Win T20 World Cup 2026, Men in Blue Become First Team To Defend Title After Beating New Zealand in Final.

Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, the "Men in Blue" have now secured three T20 World Cup trophies, surpassing the records held by England and the West Indies.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ICC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).