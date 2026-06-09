Who Is Shafeeq Ur Rahman? All About Indian Fashion Entrepreneur Making His Hollywood Debut with 'The Empty Address'

Indian entertainment and fashion circles are abuzz following the announcement of Shafeeq ur Rahman's Hollywood debut. The prolific Indian fashion entrepreneur, event curator, and film producer is venturing onto the global stage with his upcoming feature film, The Empty Address. The announcement, made via Shafeeq ur Rahman's social media channels, has generated significant excitement, marking a major milestone in his already illustrious career. Did Tanmay Bhat Take a Dig at Ranveer Singh in Front of Varun Dhawan? YouTuber’s ‘Main Tera Don’ Joke Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Who is Shafeeq ur Rahman?

Born on January 25, 1985, in Hyderabad, Shafeeq ur Rahman, at 41 years old, hails from a distinguished and politically connected family. His father, Mohammed Khaleelur Rahman, served as a Member of the Rajya Sabha and was associated with the Executive Committee of the Ministries of Civil Aviation and Energy.

Instagram Post of Shafeeq Ur Rahman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammed Shafeeq Ur Rahman (@shafeeqrahman1440)

His mother, Farrukh Jamal, belongs to an elite Jagirdar family of Hyderabad. Shafeeq ur Rahman is married to Begum Maheen Rehman, a great-granddaughter of the Seventh Nizam of Hyderabad, and they have a daughter, Asma Rahman, born in 2015.

Life and Career of the Dynamic Entrepreneur

Shafeeq ur Rahman is a multifaceted personality with a strong foothold in various industries. He pursued his education with an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and a Bachelor of Event Management from the National Institute of Fashion Technology.

His entrepreneurial journey began with the establishment of The Star Life Hyderabad, his production company, which has successfully curated and managed over 200 high-profile fashion and lifestyle events across India and in international locations. These initiatives have been pivotal in providing opportunities for emerging designers, models, and creative professionals while promoting Indian fashion on global platforms.

Expanding his global presence, Shafeeq ur Rahman was appointed as a City Partner of Fashion TV (FTV) in February 2022. He also serves as the city editor-in-chief for Hi Life Hyderabad magazine and is the Managing Director of Silver Star Construction, a real estate company.

Beyond fashion and events, Shafeeq ur Rahman has steadily built a significant portfolio in film and television production. His prior projects include:

The Third Hacker

Bro Code

Dehleez on Star Plus

Nazar

Savdhaan India Crime Alert on Star Bharat

Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost (2015)

Love in Dehradun

His contributions across entrepreneurship, fashion, event planning, and social participation have earned him numerous accolades, including the International Glory Award, the Global Icon Award, the Man of the People Award, the Business Leadership Award, the Asian Arab Award 2019, and the St. Mother Teresa University Man of the People 2019 Award. He was also recognised by the World Book of Records London in June 2020 for his strategic insights during the pandemic.

More About ‘The Empty Address’

'The Empty Address' marks Shafeeq ur Rahman's ambitious entry into Hollywood. The film will be produced under his banner, The Star Life Hyderabad, and is envisioned as a multilingual project, catering to a diverse global audience with versions in English, Hindi, and Telugu.

‘The Empty Address’ Pister

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammed Shafeeq Ur Rahman (@shafeeqrahman1440)

The film will be directed by Sagar Joshi, with principal photography slated to take place across two major international locations: the United Arab Emirates and India. While the official announcement was made on June 8, 2026, specific details regarding the storyline, complete cast, and additional key production personnel are currently being kept under wraps. More information is anticipated to be revealed in the coming weeks as production moves forward. Varun Dhawan Eyes Hollywood Debut With Parallel Universe Action Film Backed by Lawrence Kasanoff – Report.

This Hollywood venture represents a significant step in Shafeeq ur Rahman's goal of producing globally appealing entertainment while maintaining strong ties to his Indian heritage.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).