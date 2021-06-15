Chandigarh, June 15: The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday allowed all shops to open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m, but restaurants and bars till 10 p.m. However, the night curfew will be imposed from 10.30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The decision came after the COVID-19 review meeting chaired by UT Administrator V.P. Singh Badnore. Punjab Eases COVID-19 Curbs; Hotels, Restaurants, Cinemas, Gyms to Open With 50% Capacity From June 16

The shop owners were asked to ensure COVID-19 protocols. Restaurants and bars will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity till 10 p.m.

The decision regarding the Sunday closure would be taken subsequently, an official statement said.

