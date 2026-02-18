Mumbai, February 18: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's Daytona Beach campus in Florida, United States, was placed under an immediate lockdown early Wednesday morning, February 18, after reports surfaced of a potential active "AK-47 shooting" threat. Students and staff were alerted via the university's emergency notification system to a "possible active threat" located at the Student Union, prompting a swift law enforcement response and a campus-wide "Run, Hide, Fight" directive.

Emergency Response and 'Run, Hide, Fight' Alert

The situation unfolded around 7:30 AM local time when the university dispatched a high-priority alert to mobile devices across the campus. The message specifically identified the Student Union as the area of concern and instructed all individuals to stay away from the vicinity. US: 10 Skiers Missing After Avalanche in Northern California, 6 Found Alive.

Following standard emergency protocols, the university issued the "Run, Hide, Fight" instruction - the nationally recognised response to active shooter or violent intruder situations. Security personnel and local law enforcement quickly moved to secure the perimeter of the Student Union and other key campus facilities. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said that the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach is on lockdown after a threat was made to "shoot up the campus with an AK-47" on Tuesday, February 17. He further clarified that the situation is a threat and not an active shooter incident.

No Active Threat Has Been Discovered at This Time, Says Volusia Sheriff's Office

Law Enforcement Presence

While the Daytona Beach Police Department and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office were reportedly active on the scene, official statements regarding the nature of the threat or the presence of a weapon have not yet been released. Initial reports from the campus described a heavy police presence near the university entrance and the Student Union building. As of 8:00 AM, law enforcement officers were observed conducting a systematic sweep of the campus to ensure no unauthorised individuals remained in public areas.

Campus Impact and Safety Measures

The lockdown has caused significant disruption to the university’s daily operations. Students sheltering in classrooms and dormitories reported a tense atmosphere as they awaited further updates. The university’s social media channels and official website have advised family members and the public to avoid the campus area to keep roads clear for emergency vehicles. Rhode Island Shooting: Suspect Robert Dorgan Struggled With Family Issues After S*x Reassignment Surgery, Says Report.

Embry-Riddle, a premier institution for aviation and aerospace studies, maintains a rigorous security protocol. However, the specific origin of this threat—whether it was an observed individual or a digital communication—remains under investigation.

