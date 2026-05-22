AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026 Releasing Today on allindiabarexamination.com, Know Steps To Download Hall Tickets

Law graduates across India have a crucial update to watch today. The Bar Council of India is expected to release the AIBE 21 admit card on May 22, 2026, on the official website allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates who have completed their registration for the All India Bar Examination XXI should keep a close eye on the portal through the day, with reports suggesting the download link may go live around 5 PM based on trends from previous years.

The AIBE 21 examination is scheduled to be held on June 7, 2026, in offline pen-and-paper mode across multiple examination centres nationwide. The exam will be conducted from 1 PM to 4 PM, and carrying a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre is mandatory. Entry to the exam hall will not be permitted without the hall ticket under any circumstances. NEET 2026 Fee Refund Process Explained.

Once downloaded, candidates are strongly advised to verify every detail on the admit card including name, roll number, examination centre address, reporting time, and exam-day instructions. Any discrepancy found must be reported to the concerned authorities immediately and well before the examination date to avoid last-minute complications. The hall ticket will serve as the primary identity document at the examination centre and must be preserved carefully until the exam is completed. NEET 2026 Fee Refund: What Students Should Know About NTA Rules.

To access the admit card, candidates will need their registration number, login ID, and password. Those who have misplaced their login credentials are advised to use the password recovery option on the official portal or contact the BCI helpdesk at the earliest.

How to Download AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026

Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com. Click on the AIBE XXI Admit Card 2026 link on the homepage. Enter your registration number or login ID and password. Submit the details to access your hall ticket. Carefully verify all information displayed on the admit card. Download and take a printout for use on the examination day.

With the AIBE 21 admit card expected to go live today by around 5 PM, registered candidates should not wait and must check the official website allindiabarexamination.com at regular intervals through the evening. Given that entry without the hall ticket is strictly not permitted, downloading and printing the admit card well in advance of June 7 is non-negotiable. Stay updated through official channels only and ensure all details on your hall ticket are accurate before exam day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2026 09:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).