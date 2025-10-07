New Delhi, October 7: The All India Lawyers Union (AILU) in Delhi on Tuesday protested at the Supreme Court premises against the attempt to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, and demanded strict action against the accused. Advocate Sunil Kumar, who was among the protestors, called the incident an attack against the Constitution and the judicial system. Advocate Kumar told ANI, "It is highly condemnable and it is an attack on the Indian judiciary. An attack against the Chief Justice of India is an attack against the Constitution and the judicial system. The entire Indian society should condemn it. We are extending our support to the CJI and the Constitution and will be protesting against the atrocious act by that lawyer."

He demanded an FIR and contempt proceedings against lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to hurl a shoe at CJI Gavai."An FIR should be registered against the so-called lawyer, and contempt of court should be initiated. This should not happen against any other judge in any court of this country," he said. As the CJI declined to take an action against Rakesh Kishore, Advocate Kumar said, "That is his humbleness. The fraternity of lawyers, as the protectors of the Constitution, demand action against the lawyer (accused)." Why Did Rakesh Kishore Try To Hurl Shoe at CJI BR Gavai? He Cites Chief Justice's Lord Vishnu Idol Remark and Mauritius Speech (Watch Videos).

Another member of AILU echoed the demand for strict action in the case. He said, "CJI should be appreciated for his humbleness, that he did not initiate a police action and even returned his shoe. Look how far the hatred has grown. There should be contempt of court against that person, he should be banned from the practice for life and fined. This should set a precedent. There can be a difference of opinion, but the nation will run by the rule of law." "We got to know that petitions have been filed in the court, and judges should also take suo motu cognisance. There should be strict action against him, and he should not be spared. This has never happened in the Supreme Court since the Independence. Such incidents have happened in other courts as the lawyers get angry. This looks like a symbol of caste hatred," the AILU member added.

Earlier today, lawyer Rakesh Kishore said that he does not regret his action. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Rakesh Kishore said that he was hurt by the CJI's remarks while dismissing a plea seeking restoration of the structure of Lord Vishnu in the Javari temple in Khajuraho. He said, "I was hurt. A PIL was filed in the Chief Justice's court on September 16. Justice Gavai made fun of it by saying 'Go pray to the idol to restore its head'. While we see that when there are cases against other religions like Raliways' land in Haldwani was occupied by a particular community. When an attempt was made to remove this, the Supreme Court put a stay on it three years ago. In Nupur Sharma's case, the court said, 'You have ruined the atmosphere'. When there are matters related to the Sanatan Dharma, be it Jallikatu or the height of the Dahi Handi, the Supreme Court's orders have hurt me."

"If you do not want to provide relief, at least do not make fun of it. It was an injustice that the petition was dismissed. However, I am against violence, but you should think about why a common man who is not affiliated with any group took such a step. It is not that I was under the influence of a substance; it was my reaction to his action. I am not fearful and I have no regrets... I have not done anything, God made me do it," Kishore added. His actions have invited widespread criticism. ‘This Does Not Affect Me’: CJI BR Gavai Responds After Advocate Throws Shoe at Him During Supreme Court Proceedings in Delhi.

Supreme Court Bar Association President and Senior Advocate Vikas Singh highlighted the role of social media in "escalating things out of proportion", noting how the statement of Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, in the Javari temple case was "misrepresented", which led to the shoe-hurling attempt. Speaking with ANI, Vikas Singh said that the lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to throw a shoe at CJI Gavai, did so to gain publicity."This lawyer, for the purpose of seeking publicity, has done this exercise, and I will beseech the media and social media not to give publicity to this lawyer because his whole purpose is to get publicity," he said.