New Delhi, September 27: The result date of Andhra Pradesh (AP) ICET 2021 has been announced. The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) results will be declared on September 30. Candidates who appeared for the common entrance test can check the AP ICET result 2021 by visiting the official portal -- sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/. The candidates can log in using their registration numbers and hall ticket numbers to check the AP ICET result online.

AP ICET was a computer-based test and was held for two sections -- Section A and Section B.

Here's How You Can Check the AP ICET results 2021

Candidates have to visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/

Click on the “Result” link

Now enter the registration number and hall ticket number

Now click on 'View Results' and the AP ICET 2021 rank card/result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can access and download the result/rank card

The Shri Venkateswara University Tirupati administers the AP ICET on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The test is held for admission to MBA and MCA programmes in the participating institutes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2021 06:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).