Mumbai, March 27: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the results for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 session shortly. Candidates who appeared in the exam on February 7 and 8, 2026, can check their results on the official portal at ctet.nic.in once released.

The exam, conducted across 1,803 centres nationwide, attracted approximately 2.5 million candidates. Results will be made available in the form of scorecards detailing candidates’ eligibility status for teaching positions. Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Date and Time: When Will BSEB Declare Matric Results?

CTET Exam and Answer Key

CBSE conducted the CTET in two papers: Paper I for candidates aspiring to teach classes I to V and Paper II for classes VI to VIII. Following the exam, the board released the provisional answer key, allowing candidates to raise objections until March 15, 2026, with a fee of INR 1,000 per question. If any challenge is accepted, the fee is refunded online. The decision of CBSE on challenges is final.

How to Check CTET Result 2026

Visit ctet.nic.in or alternate official portals such as DigiLocker or UMANG.

Click on the “CTET February 2026 Result” link under the Candidate Activity tab.

Enter login credentials including application number and password.

Submit to view the scorecard.

Download and save the result for future reference.

A minimum score of 60% is required to pass the CTET. While qualifying does not guarantee employment, schools often consider CTET scores during recruitment, and the certificate is valid for a lifetime. UPTET 2026 Registration Starts; Apply Online at upessc.up.gov.in.

Historically, CBSE releases CTET results within two weeks after the closure of the objection window. With 2.5 million candidates appearing in the February 2026 session, results are highly anticipated. CTET certification provides eligibility for teaching positions in government, government-aided, and private schools, with concessions for SC/ST, OBC, and differently-abled candidates in line with reservation policies.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 06:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).