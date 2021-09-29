New Delhi, September 29: The CBSE Class 12 result 2021 of improvement, compartment and private exams has been declared. The results have been announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Candidates who appreared for the exam can visit the official website - cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The improvement exams for Class 12 were conducted between August 16 and September 15, 2021, with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. Apart from visiting the official website, candidates can also check on the direct link here.

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2021: How to check

Candidates have to visit official site of CBS cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in

and On the homepage, click on CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2021 link

Now enter the required details and click on submit.

The CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download it for future reference.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result by following the above steps. The CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result exam was held in single shift- 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days. The examination was conducted in offline mode by following all COVID-19 protocols. The CBSE had taken all precautions as per the SOPs issued by the state and central government for conducting of offline exams.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2021 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).