The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 board examination results for 2026 shortly on its official websites. More than 16 lakh students who appeared for the exams are awaiting the declaration.

Once released, students will be able to access their scorecards online using their roll number, school number, and admit card ID. The results will be hosted on official portals, including cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbse.nic.in. CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 Declared: Over 55,000 Score Above 95%, Pass Percentage at 93.70%; Result Available on DigiLocker and UMANG Platforms.

Multiple Platforms for Result Access

To manage heavy traffic on result day, CBSE has enabled access through multiple platforms. In addition to official websites, students can check their results via DigiLocker, SMS services, and the UMANG mobile application.

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid delays when results are announced. CBSE Rolls Out Curriculum on Computational Thinking, AI for Classes 3-8 From 2026-27 Academic Session.

How to Check CBSE Class 12 Result

Visit any official CBSE result website

Click on the Class 12 result link

Enter roll number, school number, and admit card ID

Submit details to view the result

Download and save the scorecard for future use

The online marksheet will be provisional in nature.

Post-Result Process and Key Details

Students will need to collect original marksheets and certificates from their respective schools at a later stage. CBSE is also expected to release key statistics along with the results, including overall pass percentage, region-wise performance, and merit highlights.

In case of discrepancies, students will have the option to apply for verification or re-evaluation as per board guidelines. Those who do not clear one or more subjects can appear for compartment examinations, with the schedule to be announced after the results.

The CBSE Class 12 results remain a significant academic milestone each year, influencing higher education admissions and career pathways for students across the country.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).