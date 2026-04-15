New Delhi, April 15: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the Class 10 examination results, recording an overall pass percentage of 93.70 per cent -- marginally higher than last year’s 93.66 per cent. The results were announced at 4 p.m. and are available on the Board’s official websites, as well as on the DigiLocker and UMANG platforms, enabling students to conveniently access their scorecards.

This year, a total of 24,83,479 students registered for the examination, of whom 24,71,777 appeared and 23,16,008 were declared successful, indicating a stable and consistent performance trend. CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 Declared Via DigiLocker; Overall National Pass Percentage Climbs to 93.70%.

Among the top performers, 55,368 students -- around 2.24 per cent -- secured 95 per cent and above marks. In addition, 2,21,574 students, or approximately 8.96 per cent of successful candidates, scored 90 per cent and above. Overall, nearly 2.75 lakh students fall within the high-achiever bracket, reflecting strong academic outcomes.

The performance of children with special needs has also been noteworthy. As many as 452 such students scored above 90 per cent, while 91 secured marks exceeding 95 per cent. This shows the positive impact of inclusive education efforts. CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Declared: How To Calculate Percentage From CGPA.

At the same time, 1,47,172 students -- about 5.95 per cent of the total examinees -- have been placed in the compartment category, a figure mainly consistent with last year’s 1,41,353. These students will have the opportunity to improve their performance through supplementary examinations.

The Board said the results highlight both student diligence and the sustained quality of education across its affiliated institutions. The supplementary examination system continues to serve as a vital mechanism for students seeking to enhance their scores.

With a presence in 27 countries spanning from Japan to Ghana, CBSE remains one of the world’s largest school education boards. The successful conduct and timely declaration of the 2026 results reaffirm its commitment to a transparent, efficient, and robust examination system.

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