JEE Advanced 2026 Result on June 1 at 10 AM: Check Scorecard, Rank, JoSAA Counselling Details at jeeadv.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will announce the JEE Advanced 2026 result on June 1 at 10 AM on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam on May 17 can download their scorecards using their registration number or roll number, date of birth, and registered mobile number.

The JEE Advanced 2026 scorecard will include subject-wise marks in Paper 1 and Paper 2, total marks, qualifying status, and All India Rank (AIR). Candidates will also be able to check their position in the Common Rank List (CRL) and category-wise rank lists. IIT Roorkee is expected to release the list of top 10 rank holders along with the results. COMEDK UGET Result 2026 Declared at comedk.org; Here’s How To Download Scorecard and Rank Card.

Qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the JoSAA 2026 counselling process, which will be conducted in six rounds for admission to IITs. During counselling, candidates must fill in their preferred institutes and courses, with seat allotment based on rank, category, and availability.

JEE Advanced scores are accepted by all IITs, including IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT (BHU) Varanasi, and IIT (ISM) Dhanbad. CBSE Postpones Class 12 Re-Evaluation, Verification Portal Launch to June 1 Amid Technical Improvements.

For BArch admissions, candidates must also qualify the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026. Registration will be open from June 1 to June 2, with the exam scheduled for June 4 and results on June 7.

To be eligible for IIT admissions, candidates must meet Class 12 criteria. General category candidates need at least 75% marks or be in the top 20 percentile, while SC, ST, and PwD candidates require a minimum of 65% marks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).