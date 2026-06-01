JEE Advanced 2026 Result Declared: Shubham Kumar Secures AIR 1 As IIT Roorkee Announces Results; Over 56,000 Candidates Qualify

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has declared the JEE Advanced 2026 results, bringing an end to weeks of anticipation for engineering aspirants across the country. Candidates can now access their scorecards on the official JEE Advanced portal jeeadv.ac.in, which include subject-wise marks, All India Rank (AIR), category rank, and qualifying status. According to the released data, 56,880 candidates have qualified in JEE Advanced 2026 and will now move to the next stage of the admission process through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling.

Shubham Kumar Tops Examination

Shubham Kumar from the IIT Delhi zone secured AIR 1 in JEE Advanced 2026 with 330 marks out of 360. Kabeer Chhillar, also from the IIT Delhi zone, secured the second rank with 329 marks, while Jatin Chahar obtained the third rank with 319 marks. The IIT Delhi zone dominated the top ranks this year, with multiple candidates featuring among the highest scorers in the national merit list. JEE Advanced 2026 Result on June 1 at 10 AM: Check Scorecard, Rank, JoSAA Counselling Details at jeeadv.ac.in.

Result Available on Official Website

Candidates can check their results on the official JEE Advanced website by entering their roll number, date of birth, and registered mobile number. The scorecard contains marks obtained in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics across both papers, along with the aggregate score and rank details. IIT Roorkee also released the final answer key alongside the result, which was used to prepare the final merit list.

JoSAA Counselling Process Begins

With the declaration of results, the focus now shifts to the admission process. Qualified candidates can participate in JoSAA 2026 counselling for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other participating institutes. Choice filling and seat allocation activities are expected to begin immediately after the result announcement. Students seeking admission to Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.) programmes at IITs will also be required to register for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026. Registration for AAT has opened following the result declaration. JEE Advanced 2026 Provisional Answer Key Out: Check Direct Download Link at jeeadv.ac.in, Marking Scheme and Step-by-Step Guide to Raise Objections Before June 1 Results.

Exam Held in May

JEE Advanced 2026 was conducted on May 17 by IIT Roorkee for candidates who qualified JEE Main 2026. The examination serves as the gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), considered among India's premier engineering institutions.

The release of the result marks the beginning of the final admission phase, with thousands of successful candidates now competing for seats across IIT campuses through the centralized counselling process.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 08:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).