JEE Advanced 2026 Results Declared: Shubham Kumar From IIT Delhi Zone Secures AIR 1, Arohi Deshpande Tops Among Female Candidates

New Delhi, June 1: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026, bringing an end to days of anticipation for engineering aspirants across the country. Shubham Kumar from the IIT Delhi zone emerged as the overall topper, while Arohi Deshpande secured the highest rank among female candidates. Shubham Kumar secured the top position in the Common Rank List (CRL), scoring 330 out of 360 marks.

More than 56,000 students successfully cleared the examination out of nearly 1.8 lakh candidates who appeared for the test. Along with individual scorecards, IIT Roorkee has released the CRL and category-wise merit lists, highlighting the performance of candidates across different categories. JEE Advanced 2026 Result Declared: Shubham Kumar Secures AIR 1 As IIT Roorkee Announces Results; Over 56,000 Candidates Qualify.

Shubham Kumar Secures AIR in JEE Advanced 2026 Results

VIDEO | Kota, Rajasthan: JEE Advanced 2026 topper Shubham Kumar, on securing AIR 1 in the engineering entrance examination, said: "I had been preparing for JEE Advanced for the past two years, and I was hopeful that my hard work would help me secure a good rank. Now that I have… pic.twitter.com/ZsE8gv47qh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 1, 2026

According to the results, Shubham Kumar claimed the top position in the national rankings. He was followed by Kabir Chhillar and Jatain Chahar, both from the IIT Delhi zone, making it a remarkable performance for the region.

Candidates can access their results through the official JEE Advanced portal. To download their scorecards, students are required to log in using their registration or roll number, date of birth, and registered mobile number. Authorities have advised candidates to retain a printed copy of their scorecard, as it will be required during the admission and counselling process.

Official data shows that 1,87,389 candidates registered for JEE Advanced 2026, while 1,79,694 appeared for both examination papers conducted on May 17. Out of those who took the test, 56,880 candidates qualified, including 10,107 female students. JEE Advanced 2026 Result on June 1 at 10 AM: Check Scorecard, Rank, JoSAA Counselling Details at jeeadv.ac.in.

The examination was held in two sessions on the same day. Paper 1 took place from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, while Paper 2 was conducted from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at centres across the country.

JEE Advanced serves as the gateway to undergraduate programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), considered among the most prestigious engineering institutions in India. Qualified candidates will now participate in the counselling and seat allocation process conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).

The examination score is accepted by all IITs, including those in Bombay, Delhi, Madras, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Roorkee, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Varanasi, and Dhanbad.

With the results now declared, successful candidates can begin the next phase of their academic journey, while other aspirants still have opportunities through NITs, IIITs, and several leading state-run engineering institutions.

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