Mumbai, October 20: The Maharashtra State Board of Education on Wednesday released the results of SSC, HSC supplementary examination 2021. The results for Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exams have been uploaded on the official website. Students who had appeared for the examination can visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in to view and download their scorecards for the supplementary examination. Click here for direct link to SSC Examination Result September 2021.

Candidates can check their results by entering roll numbers and mother's name on the official website. Notably, the supplementary examinations for Class 10 and class 12 were conducted by nine divisional boards including Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan. A total of 42,634 students appeared for Class 10 exams, while 67,603 appeared for class 12 exams. Click here for direct link to HSC Examination Result September 2021.

Here Is How To Check Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary Result 2021:

Visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in

On the home page, click on the link SSC or HSC exam results

A new web page will open

Enter your roll number and mother's first name

Click on view result

Download the result

"The results published on net are for immediate information only. These cannot be treated as original statement of mark,please verify the information from original statement of marks issued by the Board separately and available at the time of declaration with the respective Jr. College," said a disclaimer on the website.

