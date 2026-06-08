MHT CET Result 2026 Expected Soon: Maharashtra CET Cell Likely to Release Scorecards in Mid-June, Know How to Check

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is expected to release the MHT CET Result 2026 soon, with scorecards likely to be announced around mid-June, based on previous years’ trends. However, the CET Cell has not yet confirmed the official date and time for the declaration of results.

Once released, candidates who appeared for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) groups will be able to access their scorecards through the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. Along with the results, the CET Cell is also expected to publish cut-off marks, percentile details, and toppers’ lists for both groups.

MHT CET Result 2026: How To Check?

Visit the official website of MHT CET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Select your course on the homepage.

Enter login credentials (such as application number and password).

Click on “Submit".

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download the result and keep a printout of it for future reference.

Result Timeline and Past Trends

The expected result window is based on previous years’ release patterns. In 2025, PCM group results were declared on June 16, while PCB results were released on June 17. In 2024, results were announced on June 16. Despite these trends, the CET Cell has not issued any official confirmation for MHT CET Result 2026 as of now.

Exam Schedule and Attempts

The MHT CET 2026 examination was conducted in multiple phases for both PCM and PCB groups. The first attempt for PCM was held from April 11 to April 20, 2026, while PCB exams took place from April 21 to April 26.

The second attempt for PCM was conducted on May 10 and May 11, followed by PCB exams from May 12 to May 21, 2026. The final answer key was released on May 30 after reviewing objections raised by candidates.

MHT CET is a state-level entrance examination conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. It is held annually for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, and Agriculture offered by various colleges across Maharashtra.

The exam plays a key role in determining admissions to professional courses across the state, with percentile scores calculated based on candidates’ raw marks.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 08:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).