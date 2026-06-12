MP Board Class 12 Second Chance Exam Result 2026 Declared at result.mponline.gov.in, Here’s How To Check

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the Class 12 Second Examination Result 2026 today, June 12. The result link became functional at 4 PM on the official web portals, and students who appeared for the second examination can now view their marksheets online using their login credentials.

What Is the Second Chance Exam?

The second chance examination is a new system introduced by MPBSE that has replaced the older supplementary exam format. It was meant for students who were either absent during the regular board examination, could not qualify in one or more subjects, or wished to improve their marks. CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Time, Marksheet Download Steps.

A key feature of the new system is that the higher score between the original exam and the second attempt will be considered in the final marksheet, making it a student-friendly improvement option.

How to Check the Result

Students can access their results on the official portals - mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpresults.nic.in - by entering their roll number and application number. The online marksheet available is provisional; original marksheets will be distributed through respective schools. CUET UG 2026 Answer Key Released at cuet.nta.nic.in, Challenge Window To Close on June 11.

Regular Exam Context

The MP Board Class 12 main examination result for 2026 was declared on April 15, with a pass percentage of 76.01% for regular students. Khushi Rai and Chandni Vishwakarma topped the exam with 494 marks each.

Students dissatisfied with their marks even after the second exam can apply for re-evaluation once the official application notice and fee details are released by MPBSE.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 04:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).