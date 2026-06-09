CUET UG 2026 Answer Key Released at cuet.nta.nic.in, Challenge Window To Close on June 11

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer keys, question papers, and recorded responses for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate programs (CUET UG) 2026. Candidates who sat for the national-level entrance examination can now access their answer keys online and submit objections through the official portal. The dedicated window to challenge the provisional answers is open from today and will close on June 11.

CUET UG 2026 Examination Statistics

According to the public notice issued by the NTA on June 9, the CUET UG 2026 was conducted in multiple shifts using the Computer Based Test (CBT) format across numerous examination centers within India and abroad. A total of 15,68,867 candidates registered for the undergraduate selection process this year. The primary phase of the examination took place from May 11 to May 31, followed by subsequent testing dates on June 6 and June 7. MHT CET PCB Result 2026 Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org: Know How To Download Scorecard.

Answer Key Challenge Window and Fees

Candidates who identify discrepancies in the provisional keys have until June 11 at 10:00 PM to submit their challenges online. To formalise an objection, applicants must pay a non-refundable processing fee of INR 200 for each individual question challenged. The NTA has specified that the deadline for completing the fee transaction is June 11, up to 11:50 PM. Payments can be processed digitally via credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI. The testing agency noted that any objection submitted without a verified fee transaction will not be taken into consideration.

Steps To Download the CUET UG 2026 Answer Key

Candidates can view and download their specific answer keys directly from the official website by following these steps:

Visit the official CUET website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the designated link for the CUET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key and Response Sheet on the homepage.

Log in to the portal by entering your unique application number and password or date of birth.

Access your dashboard to view the question paper, recorded responses, and the provisional answer key.

Save or download the answer key document to your device for score estimation or future reference. OJEE Result 2026 Declared: Scorecards Released on ojee.nic.in, Counselling to Begin Soon.

Expert Review and Final Results

Once the challenge window closes, a panel of designated subject experts will systematically review all submitted objections. If an error is verified by the panel, the answer key will be modified accordingly. The NTA noted that any approved changes to the answers will be applied uniformly across the responses of all affected candidates. The final results for CUET UG 2026 will be computed based on the finalised answer key. The agency clarified that individual candidates will not receive separate notifications regarding the status of their specific objections.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).