CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Time, Marksheet Download Steps

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026 in the fourth week of June. Students who appeared for the Phase 2 examinations are eagerly awaiting their scorecards after the board introduced the second examination opportunity for Class 10 students for the first time this year.

According to the expected timeline, CBSE may declare the Class 10 second board exam results between June 21 and June 27, 2026. However, the board has not yet issued any official confirmation regarding the exact result date and time.

The CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 was conducted from May 15 to May 21, with nearly 6.8 lakh students appearing for the exams. The additional examination was introduced to provide students another opportunity to improve their academic performance. CBSE Extends Class 12 Verification, Re-Evaluation Application Deadline Till June 7; Check Details Here.

Once released, students can check their results on the official CBSE website. To access their scorecards, candidates will need to enter their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth.

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026

Visit the official CBSE website. Click on the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link on the homepage. Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth. Click on the submit button. Your result will appear on the screen. Download and save the mark sheet for future reference.

CBSE has clarified that the online mark sheets will be provisional in nature. Students must collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools after the results are declared. CBSE Makes Three-Language Study Compulsory in Classes 9-10, Exempts Third Language From Board Exam.

Apart from the official website, students can also access their results through DigiLocker, the UMANG app, SMS services, and IVRS facilities.

Earlier, CBSE announced the Class 10 Phase 1 results on April 15, 2026. As per official data, 24,83,479 students registered for the examination, while 24,71,777 appeared. A total of 23,16,008 students successfully cleared the exam, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 93.70%.

Continuing its policy to reduce academic pressure, CBSE did not release a toppers' list and does not award first, second, or third divisions to students.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 09:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).