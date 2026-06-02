NEET MDS 2026 Result Soon: How To Check Scorecard, Merit List and Rank on NBEMS Website

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to announce the NEET MDS 2026 result on June 2. Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) will be able to check their results, merit list, marks, and All India Rank through the official NBEMS website once the results are declared.

Thousands of dental aspirants across the country are awaiting the outcome of the examination, which serves as the gateway for admission to postgraduate dental courses in India. Along with the result, NBEMS is also expected to release a merit list containing candidates' roll numbers, marks secured, and rank positions.

NEET MDS 2026 Result Expected on June 2

The NEET MDS 2026 examination was conducted on May 2 by NBEMS. The computer-based test consisted of 240 multiple-choice questions, each carrying four marks for a correct answer, while one mark was deducted for every incorrect response. The examination was conducted in English and carried a maximum score of 960 marks.

The question paper was divided into two sections. Part A comprised 100 questions with a duration of 75 minutes, while Part B included 140 questions to be completed within 105 minutes.

How to Check NEET MDS 2026 Result

Visit the official NBEMS website.

Click on the NEET MDS 2026 Result link available on the homepage.

Download the merit list PDF.

Open the PDF document on your device.

Press Ctrl + F and enter your roll number.

Check your marks, rank, and qualifying status.

Save the PDF for future reference and counselling purposes.

What Details Will Be Available?

The NEET MDS 2026 merit list is expected to include:

Candidate roll number

Marks obtained out of 960

All India Rank (AIR)

Qualifying status

Candidates can use the merit list to compare their performance with peers across the country and assess their chances during the counselling process.

The NEET MDS result plays a crucial role in postgraduate dental admissions across India. Medical and dental institutions use the merit list and rankings during the seat allocation process.

Candidates who qualify will be eligible to participate in counselling rounds for admission to Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) programmes at government and private institutions nationwide.

NBEMS has indicated that the result is scheduled for release on June 2. Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official portal for updates regarding the result, merit list, and subsequent counselling schedule.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 12:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).