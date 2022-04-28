The National Institute of Open Schooling, NIOS DElEd Admit Cards 2022 have been released online, on April 27, 2022. Candidates from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) appearing for NIOS Theory exams for Vocational and DElEd courses, can download their admit cards now. More details are also available on the official website - nios.ac.in.

The Vocational and D.El.Ed. offline (J&K)) theory examination will be conducted offline from May 5, 2022. Candidates should note that the Hall Ticket generation for May 2022 Examination - Vocational and D.El.Ed. offline - is only for the J&K state studnets other state candidate cannot download it. TJEE 2022 Admit Card Released At tbjee.nic.in; Here Are Steps to Download Hall Ticket

NIOS Theory exams for Vocational courses will begin from May 5, 2022. Candidates can check the step-by-step process given below on how to download admit cards. Kerala TET 2022 Admit Card Released at ktet.kerala.gov.in; Here’s How to Download

NIOS DElEd Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Candidates must visit the official website of National Institute of Open Schooling - nios.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'NIOS Vocational, DElEd hall tickets 2022.' (Direct link given below) Enter your Enrollment Number to download the admit card. Your NIOS DElEd Hall Ticket or NIOS Vocational Admit Card will be displayed on your screen. Download and print a copy for future references.

All candidates are informed that NIOS DElEd Hall Tickets 2022 and NIOS Vocational admit cards 2022 are the most important exam day documents. They must carry them to the centre. Without these admit cards, they will not be allowed to write the papers.

