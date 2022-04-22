Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has released the hall ticket for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2022. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website tbjee.nic.in.

The TJEE 2022 exam will be conducted on April 27 in various shifts — Physics & Chemistry (11.00 AM to 12.30 PM), Biology (1.30 PM to 2.15 PM) and Mathematics (2.45 PM to 3.30 PM). The examination will be conducted at Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Udaipur, Santirbazar and Agartala. NIOS Public Exam 2022 Admit Card Released At Official Website nios-voc.demodevelopment.com; Here Steps To Download The Admit Card

Steps to download the hall ticket

Step 1. Visit the official website tbjee.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on “Download Step 3. Admit Card for TJEE-2022”

Step 4. Key in your login details and submit

Step 5. Check and download the hall ticket

Step 6. Take a printout for future reference

Candidates seeking admission to Engineering/ Technological Degree Courses (Group-A) will have to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and those seeking admission to various Degree Courses of Veterinary/ Agricultural/ Fisheries, Paramedical and others (Group-B) will have to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Biology. CTET 2021 Main Admit Card Released By CBSE At ctet.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket

Candidates desiring to take chances in both of the above groups (Group-C) will have to appear in all four subjects, reads the notice.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2022 04:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).