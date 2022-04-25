The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the admit card today, April 25 for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2022. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test KTET February 2022 will be conducted on May 4 and 5, 2022. The examination will beheld in two shifts on both days. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 noon and the second shift will be conducted from 1.30 pm to 4 pm in the state.

Kerala TET 2022: How to download admit card

Visit the official site of KTET on ktet.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads," DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FEBRUARY 2022 CLICK HERE"

Key in your login details and click on download

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Keep a hard copy of the admit card for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in

