Chandigarh, July 10: The Punjab Government on Friday announced the cancellation of the pending examinations of various classes of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) that were earlier scheduled after July 15.

School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said the examinations of Class XII, open school and several other categories, including reappear and golden chance students, have been cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said it would not be possible for the Education Department to conduct the examinations. HRD Ministry Cancels National Institute of Open Schooling Exams Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases, Results to be Declared Based on Assessment Scheme.

"If any student has appeared in the exams in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted," Singla said while elaborating the best performing subject formula.

He said the marks of practical subjects and on the job training for vocational subjects would also be awarded on this basis.

