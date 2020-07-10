New Delhi, July 10: The Human Resource Development (HRD) on Friday cancelled National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) exams amid rising coronavirus cases in the country. The results of NIOS exams will be declared on the assessment scheme finalised by the competent committee of the NIOS. The ministry said that learners would have an option to appear in the next public/on-demand exam to improve their performance, as and when the situation is conducive to hold exams.

The Union HRD Ministry in a statement said, “Keeping in view the health of the learners, NIOS public exams scheduled to be held in July 2020 now stand cancelled. The results will be declared based on the assessment scheme finalised by the competent committee of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).” CBSE Class 12th, 10th Results Not to Be Declared on July 11 And 13; Circular Going Viral on Social Media About Result Dates is Fake.

Notification by HRD Ministry:

Keeping in view the health of the learners, NIOS public exams scheduled to be held in July 2020 now stand cancelled. The results will be declared based on the assessment scheme finalized by the competent committee of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS): Union HRD Ministry pic.twitter.com/P73CRY8Lk5 — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2020

Initially, the NIOS exams for class 10th and 12th were scheduled to take place from March 24, 2020. However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the exams were rescheduled from July 17, 2020. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had also cancelled all remaining papers. On June 26, the Supreme Court had accepted the draft notification issued by the CBSE in connection with the assessment scheme for the Board examination cancelled for Class 10 and Class 12.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2020 06:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).