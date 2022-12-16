Jaipur, December 16: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) is looking for qualified candidates to fill the positions of primary and upper primary school teachers. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the posts from December 21 onwards at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is January 19, 2023.

The recruitment exam for these posts will be held from February 25 to February 28. There are a total of 48,000 vacancies in the Rajasthan teacher grade 3 recruitment for primary and upper primary school teachers. The last date to register is January 19. MPPEB Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 2716 Assistant, Stenographer and Other Posts at peb.mp.gov.in, Check Eligibility, Last Date, and Other Details Here

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The Rajasthan primary and upper primary teacher recruitment selection process will consist of two stages: written examination and document verification. The exam will be held between February 25 and February 28 and the admit card will be made available soon. The exact date is yet to be announced by the board. AP Police SI Recruitment 2022: Registration Begins For 411 Sub Inspector Posts At slprb.ap.gov.in; Here’s How to Apply

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

The eligibility regarding the teacher posts will be provided in the detailed notification. The candidate can check the expected qualification below

Level 1- D.Ed/ B.El.Ed and REET Qualified

Level 2 - B.Ed/ B.El.Ed and REET Qualified

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1. The candidate must first visit the RSMSSB web portal.

Step 2. Open the Apply button on the homepage, and carefully enter every piece of information requested in the forum.

Step 3. Click "Submit" after completing the form's fields.

Step 4. After clicking, your form will be submitted.

Step 5. Download and save the form in PFD format.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The application fee for candidates belonging to the gen, OBC, and EWS is Rs 450. On the other hand, applicants from OBC (NCL), and MBC have to pay a fee worth Rs 350. SC, ST, and BPL candidates have to pay Rs 250 for the fee.

