Bhubaneswar, January 12: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Wednesday released admit cards for the state Civil Service Mains exam 2020. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the Odisha Civil Service Mains Admit Card 2020 from the official website of OPSC - opsconline.gov.in. The main examination will be held on February 8.

Notably, the Odisha Civil Service Mains 2020 was earlier scheduled to take place on January 30. However, it was postponed to February 8. It will be held in two shifts. The morning shift exam will take from 9 am to 12 noon, and afternoon shift exams will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam will be held in compliance with COVID-19 protocols. AISSEE 2022 Admit Cards Released At aissee.nta.nic.in, Here Are Steps To Downlaod Hall Tickets.

Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket:

Visit the official site of OPSC - opsconline.gov.in .

. On the home page, click on Odisha Civil Service Mains Admit Card 2020 link.

Enter your login details.

Odisha Civil Service Mains admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card for future reference. The exam will be held for Agricultural Engineering Paper I, Electrical Engineering Paper I, Civil Engineering Paper I, Mechanical Engineering Paper I, History Paper II and Psychology Paper II. Candidates should visit the official website of the commission for the latest information regarding the exam.

