Mumbai, February 27: The State Bank of India has officially declared the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025-26 today, February 27, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Junior Associate Customer Support and Sales Mains examination on November 21, 2025 can now check their results online at the official websites sbi.co.in and sbi.bank.in.

The SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 has been released in PDF format. Candidates must search for their roll number in the result document to confirm their qualifying status. Individual scorecards are expected to be released soon through a separate link.

How to Check SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026

Follow these steps to download the result PDF:

Visit the official website sbi.co.in

Click on the Careers section on the homepage

Select the link titled Recruitment of Junior Associates Mains Result

Open the result PDF displayed on the screen

Use Ctrl+F to search your roll number

Download and save the PDF for future reference

What After SBI Clerk Mains Result?

Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the PDF have been shortlisted for the Local Language Proficiency Test LPT. This is a mandatory qualifying stage designed to assess a candidate's ability to read, write and speak the official local language of the applied region.

The LPT may include reading comprehension, paragraph writing, multiple choice questions or a conversational assessment. There will be no interview round in this recruitment process.

Final selection will be based on Mains marks and successful qualification in the language test. The bank will also release category wise cut off marks separately.

This year, more than 60,000 candidates appeared for the SBI Clerk Mains exam, conducted to fill 6,859 vacancies across various branches of the State Bank of India. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding scorecards and LPT schedules.

