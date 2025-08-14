School Assembly News Headlines Today, 14 August 2025: As schools gather for their daily assembly on 14 August 2025, here are the key news headlines covering major happenings from India and worldwide across various domains such as national affairs, international relations, sports, entertainment and business. From top news shaping India’s political and economic landscape to major global developments, sports highlights, celebrity updates, and market trends, here’s your quick morning briefing. These important headlines are perfect for school assemblies, helping students start their day with awareness of key events happening in the country and around the world. Stay informed with the latest national, international, sports, entertainment, and business updates.

National News For School Assembly

Supreme Court stray dog relocation order in Delhi-NCR: Amid uproar, larger SC Bench to hear stray dogs case again today. Corporate leaders are hopeful about a potential India-US tariff settlement, emphasising contingency plans and the long-term growth potential for businesses. Digital payments in India have surged with UPI transactions reaching a historic 1,946.79 crore in July 2025, and the total payment value hitting Rs 261 lakh crore. The Lok Sabha has formed a committee to investigate corruption allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma, with resignation being considered a key option. Kerala will award grace marks to students cultivating reading habits from the next academic year, promoting literacy through dedicated reading time. Floods have affected over 19 lakh people across 10 districts in Bihar due to swollen rivers like the Ganga and Gandak.

International News For School Assembly:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Berlin to meet European leaders ahead of the US-Russia summit in Alaska to protect Kyiv’s strategic interests. India’s External Affairs Minister extended Independence Day greetings to the Central African Republic and highlighted Indian peacekeepers' role in the UN MINUSCA mission. Sri Lanka’s Cabinet approved the recruitment of consultants for floating solar power projects as part of efforts to boost renewable energy capacity. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on August 21 to discuss bilateral ties and defence cooperation.

Sports News For School Assembly:

Hockey legend Vece Paes, father of Indian tennis star Leander Paes, passes away at 80. Indian cricketer Shubman Gill tops the latest ICC ODI player rankings with 784 points, followed by Rohit Sharma in second place, underscoring India’s batting prowess. Gulveer Singh set a new national record in the men’s 3000m race with a timing of 7:34.49 at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial in Budapest. The Indian Olympic Association has approved India’s bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with the submission deadline set for August 31, 2025.

Entertainment News For School Assembly:

The much-anticipated films "Coolie" and "War 2" are releasing today, with Rajinikanth fans leading celebrations in theatres. Taylor Swift shared emotional reflections on her "Showgirl" album and recent tour, displaying the joy behind her musical journey.

Business News For School Assembly:

The Reserve Bank of India is preparing to appoint a new Member for the Monetary Policy Committee following Rajiv Ranjan’s retirement, with Indranil Bhattacharyya expected to fill the role. China has extended anti-dumping tariffs on Indian single-mode optical fiber imports up to 30.6% and started the final review of its 2013 investigation. Indian stock markets are expected to open negatively amid anticipation around US tariff developments and the US-Russia peace talks. Shares of JSW Cement and All Time Plastics are set for listing on NSE and BSE today. Bharat Petroleum Corporation reported a 140.7% increase in consolidated net profit for Q1 FY26, despite a slight dip in revenue from operations.

These headlines provide a comprehensive snapshot of the latest developments both in India and globally, suitable for presenting in school assemblies to keep students informed and aware of current affairs across multiple sectors.

