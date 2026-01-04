Mumbai, January 4: The Silver rate in India has surged to record levels this January, firmly establishing the "white metal" as a high-performance asset. In major metropolitan hubs, silver is currently trading at approximately INR 2,41,000 per kilogram. Check the current silver rates in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Kerala, and Vadodara. Silver Rate Today, January 3, 2025: Check Latest Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.

Market analysts attribute the aggressive shift toward green technologies, specifically, the rapid adoption of silver-carbon batteries in the electric vehicle (EV) sector and the expansion of solar infrastructure, as the primary catalyst for this price surge. Silver Price Hike: Elon Musk Warns of Flagging Industrial Demand Amid Rally, Says ‘Silver Is Needed in Many Industrial Processes’.

Silver Rates Today: January 4, 2026 (Per Kilogram)

City Silver Price Today Delhi INR 2,41,000 Mumbai INR 2,41,000 Chennai INR 2,57,000 Hyderabad INR 2,57,000 Bengaluru INR 2,41,000 Ahmedabad INR 2,41,000 Kolkata INR 2,41,000 Pune INR 2,41,000 Kerala INR 2,57,000 Vadodara INR 2,41,000

While silver has long played second fiddle to gold, 2026 has seen it emerge as a preferred choice for both institutional investors and industrial consumers. Despite recent profit-booking at the turn of the year, the broader outlook remains exceptionally bullish, with some experts forecasting targets as high as INR 3 lakh per kilogram by the end of the first quarter.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2026 08:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).