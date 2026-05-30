TOSS SSC, Inter Results 2026 Declared at telanganaopenschool.org; Know Steps To Download Scorecard

TOSS SSC and Intermediate Results 2026 have been declared on the official website, telanganaopenschool.org. The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has released the results of the SSC (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) Public Examinations, allowing students to check their scores and download their marks memo online.

The results were formally announced at the Directorate of School Education (DSE) Conference Hall in Hyderabad in the presence of senior officials. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can now access their results by entering their hall ticket number on the official TOSS portal.

TOSS SSC, Inter Results 2026 Released

The Telangana Open School Society conducts SSC and Intermediate examinations every year for students pursuing education through the open schooling system. The flexible learning model is designed for learners who are unable to attend regular school classes due to personal, professional, or other commitments. DSSSB Final Answer Key 2026 Released for PGT, PRT and Other Posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

With the declaration of the 2026 results, students can now verify their marks, grades, and overall performance online.

How to Check TOSS SSC, Inter Results 2026

Students can follow these simple steps to download their TOSS SSC or Intermediate marks memo:

Visit the official website: telanganaopenschool.org. Click on the "SSC Public Examination Results 2026" or "Intermediate Public Examination Results 2026" link on the homepage. Enter your Hall Ticket Number in the required field. Click on the Submit button. Your result and marks memo will appear on the screen. Verify all details, including marks and grades. Download the marks memo PDF for future reference. Take a printout and keep it safely for admissions and verification purposes.

Marks Memo Download

Candidates can access and download their SSC and Intermediate marks memos directly through the result links available on the official TOSS website.

Students are advised to keep a copy of the downloaded marks memo until the original certificates are issued by the Telangana Open School Society. JEE Advanced 2026 Provisional Answer Key Out: Check Direct Download Link at jeeadv.ac.in, Marking Scheme and Step-by-Step Guide to Raise Objections Before June 1 Results.

Official Website

Students can check their results and download scorecards from the official TOSS portal: telanganaopenschool.org.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).