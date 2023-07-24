Mumbai, July 24: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the UGC NET Result 2023 soon. The University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2023 exam results are likely to be declared this week. The UGC NET Result 2023 is likely to be out either on July 26 or 27. Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET 2023 examination can visit the official website of UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in and NTA at ntaresults.nic.in to check their results.

A few days ago, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said that the National Testing Agency would release the results for the UGC NET (National Eligibility Test) examinations 2023 by July 26 or July 27. Candidates must note that the NTA has already released the provisional answer key of the UGC NET June 2023 examination on July 6. The final answer key is likely to be released along with or after the UGC NET 2023 exam results. CUET PG Result 2023 Out: NTA Declares Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate Results on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Steps To Check UGC NET Result 2023:

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the 'UGC NET 2023" result link

Next, enter using your login details

Click on submit

Your UGC NET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

Check the results thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference.

This year, the UGC NET June exam was held for 83 subjects in 181 cities across the country. A total of 6,39,069 candidates appeared for the UGC NET 2023 examination. The exams were held in two phases with the first phase being from June 13 to 17 and the second one from June 19 to 22. Bihar DCECE Result 2023 Out: Bihar Polytechnic Entrance Exam Result Declared At bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; Know How To Check Scorecard.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu is likely to announce the HSE or Plus Two Supplementary exam results today, July 14. The results are expected to be out in the afternoon on the official website of DGE at dge.tn.gov.in. Students can also check their TN HSE 12th Supplementary Exam Result by visiting tnresults.nic.in.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2023 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).