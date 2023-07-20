Patna, July 20: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the results for the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) 2023. The official announcement was made, and the results were published on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, yesterday. Candidates can now access their DCECE 2023 results on the official website. CBSE Board Exams 2024: Central Board of Secondary Education Announces Board Examination Dates, Class 10 and 12 Exams to be Held From February 15 to April 10.

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) conducted the Bihar Polytechnic entrance exam 2023 on June 24 and 25. Aspiring candidates should be aware that the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) is conducted annually to enable applicants to seek admission to various polytechnic programs offered by state institutions.

How To Check Bihar DCECE Result 2023:

Visit the official site at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Click the link Rank Card of DCECE 2023 on the homepage.

Enter roll number and date of birth.

Click on the submit button to check the Bihar DCECE results 2023.

Download Bihar DCECE result 2023.

Take a printout for future use.

After successfully clearing the Bihar Polytechnic 2023 entrance test, the last step for admission is the counselling process, which is scheduled to begin in the first week of August 2023. Eligible applicants will be invited by the authority to participate in the counselling system. The counselling cycle for Bihar Polytechnic 2023 will be conducted for candidates who have qualified for the entrance test. During the verification process, candidates must carry all the essential documents as required by the authorities.

