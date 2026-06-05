Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 05 June 2026: Expect Overcast Skies with a High of 37°C

Hyderabad residents can expect an overcast sky and a comfortable temperature of 29°C today, Friday, 05 June 2026. While the "feels like" temperature might climb to 31°C due to humidity levels hovering around 56%, a gentle breeze of 14 km/h is anticipated. Recent weather patterns indicate a shift towards increased rainfall activity, with local reports suggesting the possibility of thunderstorms in and around the city. This forecast comes as Telangana is poised to welcome the Southwest Monsoon, with its arrival anticipated in the coming days. Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 05 June 2026: Expect Thunderstorms With a High of 34°C.

Current Weather in Hyderabad, Telangana — Friday, 05 June 2026 Temperature 29°C Feels Like 31°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 56% Wind Speed 14 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Hyderabad — Friday, 05 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 28°C Overcast 10% 12 km/h 02:00 27°C Partly cloudy 8% 12 km/h 04:00 26°C Mainly clear 10% 13 km/h 06:00 26°C Mainly clear 9% 10 km/h 08:00 29°C Mainly clear 6% 10 km/h 10:00 33°C Partly cloudy 4% 11 km/h 12:00 36°C Partly cloudy 5% 10 km/h 14:00 37°C Overcast 14% 11 km/h

Hyderabad, Telangana Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day will begin with a cool 28°C around midnight, under predominantly overcast skies, though with a minimal 10% chance of rain. As the early morning hours progress, conditions will gradually shift. By 2 AM, the sky is expected to be partly cloudy at 27°C, with rain chances remaining low. The pre-dawn hours, from 4 AM to 6 AM, will see clearer skies with temperatures around 26°C and a slight dip in wind speed. As the sun rises and the day warms up, temperatures will begin to climb significantly. By 8 AM, it will be 29°C and mainly clear, before transitioning to partly cloudy conditions by 10 AM, with temperatures reaching 33°C.

The afternoon will bring a noticeable increase in both temperature and cloud cover. By 12 PM, the mercury is forecast to hit 36°C under partly cloudy skies. The peak temperature is expected around 2 PM, reaching a high of 37°C, with overcast conditions returning and a slightly increased chance of rain, up to 14%. This pattern suggests a day of fluctuating conditions, starting mild and potentially becoming warmer and wetter as the afternoon progresses.

Given the fluctuating weather, residents are advised to stay prepared. Light, breathable clothing is recommended for the warmer afternoon hours. Carrying an umbrella or raincoat is advisable, especially during the afternoon and evening, due to the potential for rain showers and overcast conditions. Staying hydrated is crucial, even with moderate temperatures, to guard against the "feels like" heat. Commuters should anticipate potentially damp roads and plan their journeys accordingly, keeping an eye on the latest Hyderabad weather update for any sudden changes. Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 05 June 2026: Expect Clear Skies With Afternoon Rain and High of 40°C

Outdoor events scheduled for today, such as cricket matches, may proceed with caution. While the core of the day's forecast includes overcast skies and a moderate chance of rain rather than severe weather, attendees should monitor conditions. The International League T20 match scheduled for this evening, for instance, could be influenced by the humidity and potential for light showers, though major disruptions are not immediately indicated by the forecast.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 12:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).