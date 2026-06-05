Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 05 June 2026: Expect Thunderstorms With a High of 34°C

Mumbai is set for a day of mixed weather conditions on Friday, June 5, 2026, beginning with a mainly clear sky before transitioning to potential thunderstorms in the afternoon. The day will start relatively mild, with temperatures around 31°C, but will feel warmer due to high humidity levels, reaching up to 35°C.

Current Weather in Mumbai, Maharashtra — Friday, 05 June 2026 Temperature 31°C Feels Like 35°C Conditions Mainly clear Humidity 67% Wind Speed 9 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Mumbai — Friday, 05 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 30°C Mainly clear 3% 9 km/h 02:00 29°C Partly cloudy 0% 8 km/h 04:00 28°C Light drizzle 0% 9 km/h 06:00 28°C Light drizzle 6% 10 km/h 08:00 30°C Light drizzle 16% 12 km/h 10:00 32°C Light drizzle 32% 12 km/h 12:00 33°C Thunderstorm 36% 12 km/h 14:00 34°C Thunderstorm 27% 15 km/h

Mumbai, Maharashtra Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The early hours of Friday will see temperatures dip slightly, with a forecast of 29°C by 2 AM and 28°C by 4 AM, accompanied by partly cloudy skies and light drizzle in some areas. As the morning progresses, the temperature will climb, reaching 30°C by 8 AM and escalating to 32°C by 10 AM. The chance of rain will also increase significantly throughout the morning, starting at around 16% at 8 AM and jumping to 32% by 10 AM. Residents can expect the weather to take a more dramatic turn by midday.

The Mumbai weather forecast indicates a sharp increase in the likelihood of thunderstorms from 12 PM onwards. The temperature is predicted to peak at 33°C at noon and potentially climb to 34°C by 2 PM, with a substantial 36% chance of thunderstorms around midday. Wind speeds are expected to remain moderate, around 9 km/h in the early morning, increasing to approximately 12-15 km/h during the afternoon thunderstorm activity. This shift suggests that outdoor activities planned for the afternoon might need to be rescheduled or prepared for sudden downpours and lightning. Mumbai Water Crisis: Reservoirs Drop to 15% As Weak Monsoon Forecast by IMD Puts BMC on High Alert.

For Mumbaikars, this weather pattern calls for a layered approach to daily planning. Starting the day with lighter clothing is advisable, but carrying an umbrella or raincoat is essential for the afternoon. The high humidity, sitting at 67% for most of the day, will make the temperatures feel more intense, so staying hydrated is crucial, especially if you are attending any outdoor events. Those commuting should be aware of potential traffic disruptions due to afternoon rain, particularly in low-lying areas.

Looking ahead, the transition to monsoon patterns is anticipated, though specific regional impacts can vary. While early reports suggest Vidarbha districts are experiencing extreme heat, Mumbai itself is bracing for a shift towards more humid and showery conditions. The T20 Mumbai League might see some weather-affected matches, and organisers should monitor the hourly forecast closely for potential delays or cancellations due to thunderstorms. Public health advisories regarding heat and humidity should be heeded, particularly for vulnerable groups.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).