Mumbai, July 31: On a bank holiday, all private and public sector banks remain shut and transactions don't happen at branches. Sometimes, a religious or cultural holiday followed by weekend offs stretches bank holidays to 2-5 days. According to the list of bank holidays in August 2021, released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain shut on 15 days in total. However, not all holidays apply to all the states or cities. Check a state-wise list of bank holidays in August, 2021, below. SBI ATM Rule Changes From July 1, 2021: Cash Withdrawal at ATMs and Bank Branches to Become Costlier, Know Details Here.

In August, there will be five Sundays (August 1, August 8, August 15, August 22 and August 29 ). All private and public sector banks in the country will remain shut on these five dates. All banks across the country remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Therefore, banks will remain shut on August 14, the second Saturday of the month, and on August 28, the fourth one.

Banks in major parts of the country will remain shut either on August 19 or August 20 due to Muharram. Similarly, Janmashtami falls on August 30 and most banks will be shut on that day.

List of Bank Holidays (Photo Credits: File Image)

Do remember these dates linked to bank holidays in August 2021. A bank holiday means there will be no transactions and other activities at branches. Online services, however, continue on bank holidays too.

