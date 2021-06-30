New Delhi, June 30: The State Bank of India or SBI has announced to levy charges for some of its services related to cash withdrawal from ATMs and cheque book. The new charges will be imposed on customers holding the basic savings bank deposit (BSBD) accounts from July 1. Notably, no new charges will be levied on mobile and net banking. Levying of charges on BSBD accounts is guided by September 2013 RBI guidelines. SBI Suspends ATM Cash Withdrawal in Tamil Nadu After Fraudsters Loot Rs 48 Lakh.

According to the SBI, the bank will levy charges ranging from Rs 15 to Rs 75 for the "additional value added services" with effect from July 1, 2021. Scroll down to get details. One More Arrested in SBI CDM Fraud Case.

The BSBD account holders will have to pay Rs 15 plus GST per cash withdrawal for transaction at bank branches, SBI ATM or from other bank's ATMs beyond 4 free cash withdrawals.

These customers will also be levied charges for cheque book beyond 10 leaves in a year. First 10 cheque leaves will be free of cost in a financial year.

Thereafter, 10 leaf cheque book will be levied Rs 40 plus GST; 25 leaf cheque book at Rs 75 plus GST.

A customer will have to pay a charge of Rs 50 plus GST for emergency cheque book.

The SBI also said the senior citizen customers will not have to pay revised charges related to cheque book. According to the RBI's guidelines, the BSBD accounts holders are "allowed more than four withdrawals" in a month, at the bank's discretion provided the bank does not charge for the same. A recent study revealed that SBI had earned over Rs 300 crore by imposing service charges on nearly 12 crore BSBD account holders between 2015 and 2020.

